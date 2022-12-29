Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,146,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

