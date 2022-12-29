Commerzbank (CBK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (ETR: CBK) in the last few weeks:

12/27/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.50 ($9.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/21/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.50 ($9.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/15/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €10.70 ($11.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/9/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €11.00 ($11.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/6/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.80 ($10.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/25/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.00 ($8.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/21/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.50 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/18/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €10.90 ($11.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €11.00 ($11.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/9/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.00 ($8.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.50 ($7.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/9/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.60 ($9.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.70 ($10.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/9/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.20 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

CBK traded down €0.07 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting €8.88 ($9.45). 2,493,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. Commerzbank AG has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.42.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

