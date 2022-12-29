Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. 34,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,717,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 9.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 109.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

