Constellation (DAG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.77 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Constellation has a total market cap of $88.77 million and $184,753.69 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
