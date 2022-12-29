Contrasting Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -17.79% -16.17% Mettler-Toledo International 21.48% 1,929.28% 26.15%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nautilus Biotechnology and Mettler-Toledo International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mettler-Toledo International 0 4 2 0 2.33

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.21%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus target price of $1,356.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.57%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Mettler-Toledo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.49) -3.53 Mettler-Toledo International $3.72 billion 8.80 $768.98 million $36.54 40.15

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection, x-ray, checkweighing, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company's retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, stand-alone scales, and automated packaging and labeling solutions for handling fresh goods. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

