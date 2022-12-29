Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.