COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 53.2% in December

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 16,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.
COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.2022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 28.73%.
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
