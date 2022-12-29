Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.04 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $96.44 million and $9.04 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010748 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.
About Creditcoin
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
