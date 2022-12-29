Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Crocs were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,813,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,715,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,023.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,023.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $105.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $136.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.