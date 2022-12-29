Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Croda International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of COIHY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.52. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728. Croda International has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Get Croda International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.