Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Croda International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728. Croda International has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $71.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
