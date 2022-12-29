Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $264,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $98.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.