Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 327 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $328.33 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $578.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

