CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Up to $124.03

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.03, but opened at $127.87. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $125.95, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

