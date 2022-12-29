CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Up to $124.03

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.03, but opened at $127.87. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $125.95, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

