Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 27,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 47,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.53.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.38% and a negative net margin of 747.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

