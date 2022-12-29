Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 27,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 47,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.53.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.38% and a negative net margin of 747.63%.
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
