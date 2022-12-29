Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Trading Down 7.8%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98. 2,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Daifuku Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70.

Daifuku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.