Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in December

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daihen Stock Performance

Daihen stock remained flat at 32.31 during trading on Thursday. Daihen has a 52 week low of 28.08 and a 52 week high of 38.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daihen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a 5,100.00 target price on the stock.

