Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DKILY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

