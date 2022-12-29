Davis Rea LTD. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,797 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,658,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 539,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 55.2% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

