Davis Rea LTD. Sells 31,360 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,360 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 3.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

