Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 2.9%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 247,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 296,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 million.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

