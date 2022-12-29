Demars Financial Group LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000.

SOXX stock opened at $337.53 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.56 and its 200-day moving average is $362.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

