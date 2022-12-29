Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 2.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,437 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.00. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.29 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

