Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,239,000 after buying an additional 316,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 84,090 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

