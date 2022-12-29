Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 11,514 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises approximately 1.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after acquiring an additional 374,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,116,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,827,000 after acquiring an additional 504,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

