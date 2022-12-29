Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($61.49) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.4 %

BOSS stock opened at €53.88 ($57.32) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a twelve month high of €59.12 ($62.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.12.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

