Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPSGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($44.15) to €46.40 ($49.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($68.09) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,739. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.