Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2022

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPSGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($44.15) to €46.40 ($49.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($68.09) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,739. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.