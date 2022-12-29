Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €18.98 ($20.19) and last traded at €18.94 ($20.15). Approximately 2,048,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.87 ($20.07).

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.80.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.