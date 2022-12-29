Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) PT Raised to €25.00 at Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($31.38) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTEGY opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

