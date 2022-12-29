Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 164,641 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.1% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 58,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DFAI stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.