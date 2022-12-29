Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

