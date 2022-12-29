Divesh Makan Sells 53,676 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $45.95. 1,354,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,276. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of -0.21.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Cowen lifted their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

