Divesh Makan Sells 53,676 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of GTLB stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $45.95. 1,354,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,276. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of -0.21.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Cowen lifted their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.