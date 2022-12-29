Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DDEJF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 21,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,491. The company has a quick ratio of 27.22, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

