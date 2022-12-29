Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €32.12 ($34.17) and last traded at €31.96 ($34.00). 56,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.82 ($33.85).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.78 and its 200 day moving average is €25.65.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.