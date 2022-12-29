East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after acquiring an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after buying an additional 461,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 438,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

East West Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,175. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.