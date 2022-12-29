Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $260.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $403.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

