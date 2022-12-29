Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

ADBE stock opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $578.99. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.62.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

