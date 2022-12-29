Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

