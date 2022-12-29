Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.24

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 378405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 66.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $37,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.