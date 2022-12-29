Energy Web Token Hits One Day Volume of $721,570.24 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $2.98 or 0.00017953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $98.02 million and $721,570.24 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

