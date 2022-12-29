Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $769,026.99 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00007443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $79.31 million and $769,026.99 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,629.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00403013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00876439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00094999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00589313 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00256130 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,076,580 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

