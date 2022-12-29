Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $769,026.99 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00007443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $79.31 million and $769,026.99 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,629.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00403013 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021072 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00876439 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00094999 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00589313 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00256130 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,076,580 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
