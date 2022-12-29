Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

EBKDY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 76,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,827. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($40.43) to €39.00 ($41.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($36.17) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

