ETHPoW Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $317.25 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00017734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $317.25 million and $20.29 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,751,845 coins and its circulating supply is 107,752,455 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,744,305.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.94266575 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $13,180,885.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

