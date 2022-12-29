Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,460 ($17.62) and last traded at GBX 1,460 ($17.62). Approximately 4,978,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 745% from the average daily volume of 589,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,458 ($17.60).

Euromoney Institutional Investor Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,455.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,424.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,600.00.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.