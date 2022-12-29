Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.