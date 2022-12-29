EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 16.1% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter.

EVgo Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:EVGOW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,708. EVgo has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

