FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,170 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 6.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of FedEx worth $67,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx stock opened at $173.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

