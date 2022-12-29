Fellaz (FLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $304,127.90

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00008738 BTC on major exchanges. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $304,127.90 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $847.69 or 0.05106906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00496950 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.47 or 0.29444517 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

