Fidelity National Information Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 14,995 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 247% compared to the average volume of 4,319 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE FIS opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

