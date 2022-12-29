First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.80. 2,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

